Northeast Indiana Now: June 14, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts us off with an update on a Fort Wayne Police officer injured after an exchange of gunfire with a burglary suspect.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on voting rights organizations expressing concerns over the Indiana Secretary of State's election security guide calling for a greater law enforcement presence at polls.

WBOI's Julia Meek speaks with ARCH Inc's retiring executive director and interim director about the upcoming home and garden tour of the historic South Wayne neighborhood.