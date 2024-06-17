© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 17, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Tony Sandleben starts us off with sights and sounds from the grand reopening of Fox Island County Park, nearly two years to the day after the derecho that shut it down.

Ella Abbott shares more about Stillwater Hospice trying out a new hula hooping program to help people with the grieving process.

Kara Hackett from The Local shares all you need to know about upcoming events in the region for the next week.

We should disclose that Stillwater Hospice is a financial contributor to 89.1 WBOI.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
