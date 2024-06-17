Northeast Indiana Now: June 17, 2024

WBOI's Tony Sandleben starts us off with sights and sounds from the grand reopening of Fox Island County Park, nearly two years to the day after the derecho that shut it down.

Ella Abbott shares more about Stillwater Hospice trying out a new hula hooping program to help people with the grieving process.

Kara Hackett from The Local shares all you need to know about upcoming events in the region for the next week.

We should disclose that Stillwater Hospice is a financial contributor to 89.1 WBOI.