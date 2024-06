Zach Bernard fills in for Richard Sanchez to wrap up the week. WBOI's Tony Sandleben starts things off with a look at issues the Indiana State Police says it is having with its fleet of Dodge Durangos.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Elizabeth Gabriel looks into the state's hate crimes statistics following Wednesday's observance of Juneteenth.

Yu Darvish makes a rehab start for the TinCaps in Fort Wayne.