Northeast Indiana Now: June 25, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez returns to the host's chair.

WBOI's Rebecca Green starts us off with more on Linzell Parhm being remembered at the Euell A. Wilson Center, where he was a program director, after being shot by police.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announces bodycam footage of Prahm's death will be released to public after family sees it first.

Ella Abbott has more on the National Organization for Women hosting a voter information fair at the Allen County Courthouse Green.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
