Northeast Indiana Now: June 27, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott reports on a new home in downtown for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. And the State of Indiana wants to set an execution date for Joseph Corcoran, who has been on death row for more than 20 years. He was convicted of killing four people in Fort Wayne in the late 1990s.

From Indiana Public Broadcasting, Violet Comber Wilen takes a look at lower prices affecting the July 4th holiday grocery shopping. We hear from Lauren Chapman on the potential impact of SCOTUS agreeing to hear a case on gender-affirming care.

