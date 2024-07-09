© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: July 9, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez starts things off with the latest on Indiana's ACLU seeking a prisoner release order at the Allen County Jail.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham offers the latest unemployment numbers for the state, and puts them into context.

Thomas Ouelette takes us home with his conversation with one of the last tenants of Bingham Square Apartments, whose landlord abandoned the property without notice two years ago and is now the subject of a lawsuit from Indiana's AG.

Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
