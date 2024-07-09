Northeast Indiana Now: July 9, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts things off with the latest on Indiana's ACLU seeking a prisoner release order at the Allen County Jail.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham offers the latest unemployment numbers for the state, and puts them into context.

Thomas Ouelette takes us home with his conversation with one of the last tenants of Bingham Square Apartments, whose landlord abandoned the property without notice two years ago and is now the subject of a lawsuit from Indiana's AG.

