Northeast Indiana Now: August 6, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:53 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez starts us off with more on Attorney General Rokita and State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla demanding Indiana University prove no state money is going to the Kinsey Institute.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on the launch of Indiana's All-Payer Claims Database, which aims to provide greater transparency in health care.

Rebecca Thiele talks with an expert from NOAA about why Hoosiers are not seeing as much smoke as last summer even as Canadian wildfires are burning.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
