A special podcast today with WBOI's Zach Bernard's feature on Home Run Derby X at Parkview field.

We also hear from IPB's Kirsten Adair on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick's criticism of Indiana's new high school diploma proposal.

IPB's Lauren Chapman updates the Attorney General's lawsuit against IU Health. And Governor Eric Holcomb shares with Brandon Smith his thoughts on running a 100-day campaign.