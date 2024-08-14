© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: Aug. 14, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:53 PM EDT
WBOI's Tony Sandleben reports on a new fire station for the West Central Allen County Fire Protection District, one of the new districts formed within the past few years to improve response times.

The candidates in Indiana's lieutenant governor's race appeared at the Indiana State Fair for a debate. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith has a recap.

A county judge slowed plans to get rid of a long-standing lawsuit against gun manufacturers.

And we have an update from WFYI's Jill Sheridan on grants to help regional food banks.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
