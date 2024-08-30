Northeast Indiana Now: August 30, 2024

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ethan Sandweiss starts us off with more on the ACLU of Indiana suing Indiana University for third time this year, this time targeting the university's "expressive activity policy."

Abigail Ruhman reports on the recommendations to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, as cases begin to rise.

WBOI's Julia Meek closes us out with a conversation with Miss Virginia's Food Pantry about the organization's efforts to combat food insecurity in Fort Wayne.