© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: August 30, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:28 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ethan Sandweiss starts us off with more on the ACLU of Indiana suing Indiana University for third time this year, this time targeting the university's "expressive activity policy."

Abigail Ruhman reports on the recommendations to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, as cases begin to rise.

WBOI's Julia Meek closes us out with a conversation with Miss Virginia's Food Pantry about the organization's efforts to combat food insecurity in Fort Wayne.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
See stories by Richard Sanchez