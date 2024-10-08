© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 8, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:59 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ben Thorp starts us off with more on the Indianapolis Jewish community's vigil commemorating the one-year mark of the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas.

Rebecca Thiele reports on Duke Energy planning to delay its Gibson coal plant retirement as activists say it's a "step backward."

Side Effects Public Media's Farah Yousry has more on hospitals bracing for IV fluid shortages after Hurricane Helene closes a North Carolina manufacturing plant.

