Northeast Indiana Now: October 18, 2024

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith starts us off with the latest on Indiana officials questioning the citizenship of more than half-a-million registered Hoosier voters.

Abigail Ruhman walks us through a new report that shows the state's total health costs are near the national average, but differ in other important areas.

We conclude this week with our final gubernatorial conversation from IPB, this time with Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater on the most pressing issues of the race