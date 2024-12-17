Northeast Indiana Now: December 17, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts us off with Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl announcing he will not seek re-election for the position after his term expires next year.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on rural health leaders raising concern about the potential growth of Medicare Advantage plans under the incoming Trump administration, which would create unique problems for rural communities.

Brandon Smith tells us more on a Lake County judge appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals by Governor Holcomb.