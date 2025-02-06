© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: February 6, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:32 PM EST
Richard Sanchez starts off with news from Indianapolis, where hundreds of protestors gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to speak out against the Trump administration and Project 2025.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lee Gaines speaks to a legal expert to better understand what rights immigrant students have and what public K-12 schools must provide.

Abigail Ruhman reports on a recent committee-approved bill that could provide more transparency as the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) makes changes to an important Medicaid waiver.

Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
