Northeast Indiana Now: February 6, 2025

Richard Sanchez starts off with news from Indianapolis, where hundreds of protestors gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to speak out against the Trump administration and Project 2025.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lee Gaines speaks to a legal expert to better understand what rights immigrant students have and what public K-12 schools must provide.

Abigail Ruhman reports on a recent committee-approved bill that could provide more transparency as the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) makes changes to an important Medicaid waiver.

