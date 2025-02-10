Northeast Indiana Now: February 10, 2025

Richard Sanchez begins with the Allen County Council expected to vote Wednesday on $11 million from the county's CEDIT funds to support the budgets of local organizations.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on a Senate bill that aims to put limits on when and how insurance companies managing the state’s Medicaid plans can deny emergency physician service claims.

Kara Hackett from The Local dives into this week's events in Northeast Indiana.