Northeast Indiana Now: February 14, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:50 PM EST
Richard Sanchez gets us started with the Indiana GOP unanimously electing Lana Keesling, city clerk of Fort Wayne, as the new party chair.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports on a controversial bill recently passed by the Senate that would allow public schools to hire chaplains.

Julia Meek speaks to Aisha Arrington, President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League, and retired librarian and literacy advocate Chief Condra Ridley about the Urban League's new library that will be formally dedicated to Ridley.

