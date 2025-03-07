© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 7, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:24 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Richard Sanchez starts with local leaders making their voices heard at the Statehouse Wednesday as they testified against SB 1.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith tells us more on a House committee that began the second half of the legislative session debating over property tax reform.

Julia Meek sits down with executive directors Michael Theise of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and Jim Palermo of Pearl Arts to discuss Violins and Hope, a two-week commemoration of the Holocaust.

Tags
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
