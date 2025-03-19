© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 19, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez gets us started by sharing recently-released labor statistics for Northeast Indiana, which show a "softening" in the job market.

A viral video shows a Trump supporter being asked to leave an Indianapolis jazz club; the owner says the video leaves out the individual harassing their staff.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on lawmakers removing an enrollment cap in Health Indiana Plan (HIP) redesign, while advocates urge them to reconsider other policies.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
