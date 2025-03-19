Northeast Indiana Now: March 19, 2025

Richard Sanchez gets us started by sharing recently-released labor statistics for Northeast Indiana, which show a "softening" in the job market.

A viral video shows a Trump supporter being asked to leave an Indianapolis jazz club; the owner says the video leaves out the individual harassing their staff.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on lawmakers removing an enrollment cap in Health Indiana Plan (HIP) redesign, while advocates urge them to reconsider other policies.