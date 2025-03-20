Northeast Indiana Now: March 20, 2025

The Indiana Department of Health halts gender change requests on birth records to comply with Governor Braun's executive order. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman shares the details.

WFYI's Abriana Herron reports on a new initiative that aims to expand mental health crisis response teams throughout the state.

Public school advocates say the cost of expanding vouchers comes at a price to traditional public schools as lawmakers seek to remove the income cap on Indiana’s school voucher program. Kirsten Adair tells us more.

