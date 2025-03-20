© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 20, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:29 PM EDT
The Indiana Department of Health halts gender change requests on birth records to comply with Governor Braun's executive order. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman shares the details.

WFYI's Abriana Herron reports on a new initiative that aims to expand mental health crisis response teams throughout the state.

Public school advocates say the cost of expanding vouchers comes at a price to traditional public schools as lawmakers seek to remove the income cap on Indiana’s school voucher program. Kirsten Adair tells us more.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
