Northeast Indiana Now: May 5, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with The Clubroom at the Clyde raising more than $5,000 for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library throughout April.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman shares statements from Indiana Clergy, denouncing Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith's statements about the Three-Fifths Compromise.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports Indiana is ready to begin issuing fines to speeding drivers via its highway work zone speed cameras starting today.