Northeast Indiana Now: May 5, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 5, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with The Clubroom at the Clyde raising more than $5,000 for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library throughout April.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman shares statements from Indiana Clergy, denouncing Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith's statements about the Three-Fifths Compromise.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports Indiana is ready to begin issuing fines to speeding drivers via its highway work zone speed cameras starting today.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
