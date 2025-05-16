© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 16, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us more about a collaboration between Citilink and Fort Wayne Metals to gather public interest and federal funding to improve public transit in Fort Wayne.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sends the University of Notre Dame a letter threatening a lawsuit if it doesn't stop its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Samantha Horton reports on an arrest of an Indianapolis woman with no criminal record by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
