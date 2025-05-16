Northeast Indiana Now: May 16, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us more about a collaboration between Citilink and Fort Wayne Metals to gather public interest and federal funding to improve public transit in Fort Wayne.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sends the University of Notre Dame a letter threatening a lawsuit if it doesn't stop its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Samantha Horton reports on an arrest of an Indianapolis woman with no criminal record by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.