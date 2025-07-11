© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: July 11, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:14 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green has more on a network provider agreement between Parkview Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield announced Thursday, giving those ensured by Anthem access to all of Parview Health's network.

Staff with Indiana Public Broadcasting learned this week that their positions will be cut at the end of the year, after lawmakers eliminated funding for public media in the state budget.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith shares the details on the Braun administration's elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion across state government.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
