Classical 94.1 WBNI Holiday Specials

Classical 94.1 WBNI has your soundtrack for the holidays. Listen to the following programs as you enjoy the season.

December 21st from 7-9pm: Paul Winter's 38th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear an encore performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and sounds from around the world with special guests Fabianna Cozza, Gary Booker, Theresa Thomasson, Paul McCandless, Eugene Freisen and the percussion troupe Forces of Nature. WNYC's John Schaefer hosts.

December 22nd at 5pm: Chanukkah in Story & Song

Chanukkah In Story and Song Sung by the The Western Wind and Narrated by Leonard Nimoy The acclaimed vocal sextet and the renowned actor present 25 eclectic selections, from the Ladino songs of the Spanish Jews and Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe to modern Israeli tunes and their original version of “I Have a Little Dreydle.” The singers sing a cappella and are also joined by instruments including violin, accordion, bass and guitar. The narration written by Rabbi Gerald Skolnik sheds light on the holiday customs and rituals.

December 22nd at 6-8pm: Hanukkah Lights 2019

Family, community, faith and strength. Hanukkah commemorates both the rededication of the old temple in Jerusalem and the resilience of the Jewish people. For 29 years, NPR's Hanukkah Lights has celebrated the Festival of Lights with seasonal stories of magic and meaning.

December 23rd – 25th from 4-7pm: Classical Christmas on the Third Floor

Join host Bill Cromwell for glorious choral, vocal, and instrumental classical music for the season, including arias and choruses from Messiah, instrumental Christmas favorites with the Empire Brass and LA Guitar Quartet, plus long segments of sacred choral music from across the centuries from the great choirs of the world: King’s College, Cambridge; the Robert Shaw Chorale; the Choir of Men and Boys, St. Thomas 5th Avenue New York; The BBC Singers; the American Boychoir; Pomerium; The Elora Festival Singers; St. Olaf Choir, NY Polyphony, and many others.

December 23rd from 7-9pm and December 25th from 12-2pm: The Christmas Revels in Celebration of the Winter Solstice

A celebration of the winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, St. Lucia’s Day, The Feast of St. Stephen, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, villancicos, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.

December 24th from 7-9:30pm: IndyBaroque Messiah

The Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra and Beecher Singers team up for a period-instrument performance of Handel's beloved oratorio.

December 25th from 2-3pm: Choral Christmas With Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH. Presented by NPR Music.

December 25th from 3-4pm: Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

December 25th at 7pm: Purdue Christmas Show 2018

Featuring the combined voices of Purdue Musical Organizations, the Purdue Christmas Show is a treasured holiday tradition. We invite you to experience the 85th Purdue Christmas Show from the Elliott Hall of Music in the heart of the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette. Allow the magic of the season to inspire your imagination