Property owner charged in connection to fatal shooting

A 42-year-old woman faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent in connection to an Oct. 19 house party. A 17-year-old Northside High School football player was fatally shot and 10 other young people injured. According to court documents, the victims ranged in age from 14 to 20.

Allen County Sheriff's Department Joanna Eastes

Joanna Eastes owns the home in the 4900 block of Manistee Drive. She faces additional charges of furnishing property for enabling minors to consume alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fort Wayne police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office issued a joint statement last week about the shooting.

The house party had been publicized on social media and those who wanted to come were urged to bring their own alcohol and marijuana. Party goers were patted down for weapons before they entered, according to the release.

In that statement, they laid the blame for the shooting on 17-year-old Willie Ivy III, a high school football player attending the party.

According to investigators, Ivy and two friends sneaked in through the backdoor of the home to avoid being checked for weapons. When confronted, he drew a weapon and fired shots.

Another person at the party fired in return, killing Ivy. That individual was injured, but was not charged because he acted in self defense, according to the release.

Eastes was formally charged on Tuesday, and released on $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday.