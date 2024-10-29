© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI is addressing an automation issue that is causing audio files to become clipped as they play on all streams and broadcasts, affecting their quality.

Property owner charged in connection to fatal shooting

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 29, 2024 at 7:34 PM EDT
An Oct. 19 shooting in the 4900 block of Manistee Drive that killed one and injured 10 resulted in charges for the property owner who hosted the property.
Screenshot
/
Google Maps
An Oct. 19 shooting in the 4900 block of Manistee Drive that killed one and injured 10 resulted in charges for the property owner who hosted the property.

A 42-year-old woman faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent in connection to an Oct. 19 house party. A 17-year-old Northside High School football player was fatally shot and 10 other young people injured. According to court documents, the victims ranged in age from 14 to 20.

Joanna Eastes
Allen County Sheriff's Department
Joanna Eastes

Joanna Eastes owns the home in the 4900 block of Manistee Drive. She faces additional charges of furnishing property for enabling minors to consume alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fort Wayne police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office issued a joint statement last week about the shooting.

The house party had been publicized on social media and those who wanted to come were urged to bring their own alcohol and marijuana. Party goers were patted down for weapons before they entered, according to the release.

In that statement, they laid the blame for the shooting on 17-year-old Willie Ivy III, a high school football player attending the party.

According to investigators, Ivy and two friends sneaked in through the backdoor of the home to avoid being checked for weapons. When confronted, he drew a weapon and fired shots.

Another person at the party fired in return, killing Ivy. That individual was injured, but was not charged because he acted in self defense, according to the release.

Eastes was formally charged on Tuesday, and released on $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday.
Tags
Public Safety local newsgun violenceAllen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green