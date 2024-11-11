© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Suspect shot by Fort Wayne Police late Sunday

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published November 11, 2024 at 10:22 AM EST
This is a developing story.

An unidentified suspect was shot and killed late Sunday night by Fort Wayne Police officers in the 4200 block of Avondale Drive.

According to a press release, officers responded to the area around 10:50 p.m. after a call reporting multiple individuals were walking up and down the street, armed, and threatening to shoot.

At least one of the individuals had a gun, and did not comply with officers’ commands. Shots were fired and the individual was struck. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and the subject was found to have died.

No further information has been released as of late Monday morning. This is the sixth fatal police-involved shooting in Allen County since April.

Sunday night's shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner's Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office. The Indiana State Police will conduct an independent investigation.
