ACSD releases name of officer involved in Huntertown shooting

The Allen County Sheriff's Department released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Huntertown last month.

That officer was Corporal Ben Fries, according to the department.

On Dec. 17, sheriff’s department officers responded to a call about an individual armed with a gun and going through a mental health crisis at the 2700 block of Ascension Court, just before 2:30 p.m. According to a release from the department, officers attempted to speak with the individual, identified as Jeffrey Stoppenhagen.

At one point, Stoppenhagen exited the residence with a gun and went back inside. Just before 4 p.m., Stoppenhagen exited the residence again, again armed with a gun, and Fries fired, hitting Stoppenhagen.

While officers on scene rendered medical aid, Stoppenhagen was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Fries is a thirteen year-veteran of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.