© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

ACSD releases name of officer involved in Huntertown shooting

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published January 2, 2025 at 9:28 PM EST
Police responded to the home in the 2700 block of Ascension Court in northern Allen County Tuesday afternoon.
Screenshot
/
Google Maps
Police responded to the home in the 2700 block of Ascension Court in northern Allen County Tuesday afternoon.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Huntertown last month.

That officer was Corporal Ben Fries, according to the department.

On Dec. 17, sheriff’s department officers responded to a call about an individual armed with a gun and going through a mental health crisis at the 2700 block of Ascension Court, just before 2:30 p.m. According to a release from the department, officers attempted to speak with the individual, identified as Jeffrey Stoppenhagen.

At one point, Stoppenhagen exited the residence with a gun and went back inside. Just before 4 p.m., Stoppenhagen exited the residence again, again armed with a gun, and Fries fired, hitting Stoppenhagen.

While officers on scene rendered medical aid, Stoppenhagen was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Fries is a thirteen year-veteran of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
Tags
Public Safety Allen County Sheriff's DepartmentPolice-action shooting
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott