Woman killed after standoff with Fort Wayne police

A woman was killed and an officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a report of a barricaded subject.

According to a press release from the FWPD, the Indiana Department of Correction Division of Parole Services had gone to an apartment at 3501 Harris Road. They were there to serve a warrant on a woman for a felony parole violation.

When she barricaded herself in the apartment, the parole officers called the Fort Wayne Police Department. FWPD sent the Emergency Services Team, the Crisis Response Team, and the Air Support Unit.

Several attempts to reach the woman were unsuccessful. She was observed with the knife and officers tried to deescalate the situation.

Police say that during the incident shots were fired. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.

The officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave. The shooting will be investigated by the Indiana State Police, the FWPD homicide unit, the FWPD office of professional standards, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.