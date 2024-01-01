Send Music to WBOI Music
Each week, WBOI airs around twenty-four hours of original music programming. While it won’t mean we’ll absolutely play it on air, you can submit your music to the station and it may make its way to our airwaves.
By Mail
You can mail physical copies of your music to WBOI at.
3204 Clairmont Ct.
PO Box 8459
Fort Wayne, IN 46898
Digitally
Promoters and record labels can submit their music to WBOI by emailing music@wboi.org. We’ll archive it and share the digital files with our hosts.