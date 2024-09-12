Former IU men’s basketball doctor Brad Bomba Sr. accused by player of inappropriate physical exam

Former Indiana University men’s basketball doctor Brad Bomba Sr. is being accused by a former player of inappropriate physical exams that appears to fit the definition of sexual assault.

IU said Wednesday night it was contacted by an attorney for a former IU basketball player who accused Bomba of “inappropriate prostate and rectal exams during annual physicals,” the announcement said. The former player also alleged that it was “a practice for all basketball student-athletes” who had physicals with Bomba.

IU retained international law firm Jones Day to conduct an independent review.

“The review will include witness interviews, a review of available documentation and engagement with medical experts to determine: 1) the background facts related to the annual physicals of IU student athletes conducted by Dr. Bomba, Sr.; 2) if the conduct was appropriate, necessary, or within the standard of care; and 3) what medical professionals and athletic department or university officials were aware of the conduct and, if warranted, what action did they take,” IU said in an official release.

Jones Day has established a phone number (888-392-2296) and email (IUinvestigation@JonesDay.com) for others who might come forward.