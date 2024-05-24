IPB News Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innnovation

Indiana Public Broadcasting News won an Excellence in Innovation Award for a digital tool made to keep voters informed, the organization announced today.

The 2023 Bill Tracker created by the organization, which identifies itself as IPB News on air, allowed readers to track proposed bills as they made their way through Indiana’s legislative process. Lauren Chapman, IPB News’ Digital Editor, included 100 bills in the tool and made them all searchable by entering keywords. The tracker was also embedded in news stories and weekly roundups from the IPB News team.

In a submission for the award Chapman said that she built the tool to help “arm people with information about the decisions that affect their daily lives being made in the state’s capital.”

IPB News and Indiana Public Broadcasting System member outlets claimed nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for work published in 2023. WBOI newscasts and wboi.org often include stories published from IPB News. The WBOI news team also contributes to the network.

