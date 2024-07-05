10th annual "The Nights Before Christmas" show airs July 18th
Since 2011, Rob Martinez has produced holiday music specials for WBOI. The Christmas in July special, “The Nights Before Christmas,” features selections from his collection of Christmas music - one of the largest privately owned collections in the United States.
Listen Thursday, July 18 - 8pm on 89.1, wboi.org, or on your smartphone or smartspeaker, download the WBOI app
It only takes 48-50 requests to fill a three hour listener programmed show, learn how to submit your request now.