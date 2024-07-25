New WBOI schedule to add more voices, more variety and more science on Friday

On Monday, August 12th, 2024, WBOI will roll out a new programming schedule for the first time in a decade. With these changes, our aim is to introduce more voices, more variety, and more science that’s on Friday.



More Voices & Variety

Think, a person-to-person interview show originating from KERA in Dallas, will immediately follow Morning Edition, weekday mornings at 9. Morning Edition will now end at 9.

Today, Explained, a half-hour explainer show aimed at audiences who want to know more about the world around them, will follow All Things Considered weeknights at 6:30. Today Explained is hosted by a voice you might recognize from their stint on Morning Edition, Noel King. All Things Considered will now end at 6:30.

Freakonomics Radio is a show all about the business of business. It can be heard Wednesdays at 7 and Saturdays at noon.

Notes from America is about the unfinished history of America that is hosted by Kai Wright. It will air Sunday afternoons at 3, completing our storytelling block and complementing Throughline and Reveal.

A longtime public media staple, On The Media, is a weekly investigation into how media shapes our worldview. You will have two chances to listen online or on your radio: Monday afternoons at 7 and Saturday mornings at 7.

Finally, we understand that you can’t always listen to our original programming during Morning Edition. This winter, our recap of news from the WBOI News team, WBOI Presents, will follow Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me at noon.

More Science That’s on Friday

Northeast Indiana loves its science programming. With these changes we were also able to add a new time for one of public media’s most beloved shows: Science Friday.

Beginning August 16th, Science Friday will also air on Friday afternoons at 2. It will also continue to air on Saturday afternoons at 3. The Weekly Experiment, a mini-show produced in partnership with Science Central, will also air on Fridays.

These changes will mean that WBOI will no longer air Fresh Air on Friday afternoons at 2. You may have noticed that Friday’s episodes of the program are always a revisit of a previous interview. For that reason, we felt comfortable making this change. You will not miss out on any of what that program has to offer.

Second, we have made the decision to end our broadcasts of TED Radio Hour and Planet Money/How I Built This. Freakonomics and On The Media will explore the themes covered in these shows in new ways.

Both shows will remain available to all of Northeast Indiana as podcasts directly from NPR.

