WBOI’s ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ returns this December

“The Nights Before Christmas,” WBOI’s specials produced for and by fans of holiday music, will return this December.

The two hour holiday programs produced by longtime WBOI host and volunteer Rob Martinez will air December 11th from 9 until 11 PM and again on December 13th from 8 until 11 PM.

Rob has promised to stock both programs with as many unique holiday song requests and longtime favorites as he can.

WBOI first broadcast “The Nights Before Christmas” in 2011. Listeners can request songs on the show’s Facebook page.

