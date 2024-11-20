© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

WBOI’s ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ returns this December

89.1 WBOI | By WBOI Staff
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:28 PM EST
Host Rob Martinez wearing a Reindeer and Santa hat.

“The Nights Before Christmas,” WBOI’s specials produced for and by fans of holiday music, will return this December.

The two hour holiday programs produced by longtime WBOI host and volunteer Rob Martinez will air December 11th from 9 until 11 PM and again on December 13th from 8 until 11 PM.

Rob has promised to stock both programs with as many unique holiday song requests and longtime favorites as he can.

WBOI first broadcast “The Nights Before Christmas” in 2011. Listeners can request songs on the show’s Facebook page.

Station News
WBOI Staff
See stories by WBOI Staff