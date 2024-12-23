© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
'WBOI Presents: Holiday with Canterbury' to re-air on Christmas Eve

89.1 WBOI
December 23, 2024

Listeners who missed the students of Canterbury School of Performing Arts bring life to their favorite classics will have an opportunity to listen again on December 24th at 8 pm.

Celebrate the holidays with a special all music edition of WBOI Presents: Holiday with Canterbury. During the hour, Canterbury School of Performing Arts students perform orchestral, wind arrangements, and choral renditions of famous works.

WBOI is also making a recording of the special available for two weeks after broadcast here on WBOI.org.
