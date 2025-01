WBOI is preparing for a power outage on January 8. These outages will impact listeners of 89.1 FM, the WBOI app, and all WBOI livestreams.

This outage will occur on Wednesday, January 8 @ 6:30 AM

This outage is the result of planned maintenance by our power provider.

The broadcast will return to regular programming once the work is completed each day. We expect the outages could last as long as a half-hour.