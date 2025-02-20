WBOI Presents Vines and Voices: A Fundraiser for Local Public Radio

WBOI invites supporters to an unforgettable evening at Vines and Voices: A Toast to WBOI, taking place on Thursday, June 12th. This reimagined event promises an immersive experience featuring exquisite dining, local wines, and engaging entertainment - all in support of your favorite public audio service.

Guests will indulge in elevated food stations featuring distinctive dishes, each thoughtfully paired with local and regional wines. The event also offers an exclusive auction showcase, where attendees can bid on unique local finds and exceptional experiences. Wine enthusiasts will have the chance to test their luck at the wine pull, featuring vintages valued up to $200.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Brett Walkow, a nationally acclaimed auctioneer with appearances at The Golden Globes, Comedy Central, and The Tonight Show, will bring his signature energy to create an unforgettable auction experience.

By attending Vines and Voices, guests will directly support WBOI’s mission to strengthen the cultural, civic, and social fabric of the community and engage audiences with content that enriches the human experience.

Tickets for Vines and Voices are available at WBOI.org/Events.