Supporting WBOI Through Financial Planning

Donor Advised Fund

Make a contribution to WBOI from your donor advised fund (DAF) by providing the following information to your account manager:



WBOI (Attn: Development) PO Box 8459 Fort Wayne, IN 46898 Note that mailed checks can take up to 8 weeks to arrive and fully process. For information about making an electronic contribution from a DAF, please email membership@wboi.org.

IRA Gift

Individuals who are 70½ or older may make a charitable gift transferred directly from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to WBOI. This contribution will not be taxed and will qualify toward your required minimum distribution. Simply provide your administrator the following information:



WBOI (Attn: Development) PO Box 8459 Fort Wayne, IN 46898 Note that checks mailed to WBOI can take up to 8 weeks to arrive and fully process. For information about making an electronic disbursement from an IRA, please email membership@wboi.org.

Gifts of Securities

Thank you for your interest in supporting WBOI. A gift of appreciated securities not only provides meaningful philanthropic support but can also offer significant tax savings to you and your family. As you prepare to make a gift of securities, we suggest that you consult with your tax advisers to determine how a charitable deduction will work for your unique tax situation.

For More Information: If you have any questions regarding your gift to WBOI, please contact David Hunter, Director of Development, at dhunter@wboi.org.

