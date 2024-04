On April 17, the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics in the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue Fort Wayne hosted a debate with four of the () Republican candidates vying to represent Indiana's Third Congressional District.

The debate was moderated by Kayla Blakeslee, morning news host at WOWO; Fred McKissack, editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette; and Dirk Rowley, evening news anchor at WANE 15.

417DEBATE1.wav Listen • 29:50

417DEBATE2.wav Listen • 25:49