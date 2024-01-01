Chad Burnworth

Chad, a native of Northeast Indiana, brings a wealth of experience in event coordination and arts marketing to the team. With a strong passion for public radio and its diverse perspectives, he is dedicated to building community and connections through his role at WBOI.

His strategic thinking and innovative event planning and marketing strategies are invaluable assets that will help WBOI expand its audience and enhance listener engagement. Apart from his work at WBOI, Chad enjoys spending time with animals, tending his garden, and camping & hiking.