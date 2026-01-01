The People of WBOI
Along with supporters from our community, these are the people who make WBOI possible.
Senior Staff
Development Director David Hunter
David is responsible for individual and foundation giving at WBOI, including on-air fundraising. His background includes journalism and non-profit development. He spent two years as an AmeriCorps Volunteer before joining WBOI in June 2009. David also assists in the design and delivery of digital content through WBOI.org.
Business Director Lea Inman
Lea brings 25 years of dedicated service to WBOI. She began her journey as a receptionist, which led to her role as Office Manager. Along the way, she spent many rewarding years helping to plan and execute fundraising events that support the station. Her current role includes HR and benefits administration, vendor relationships, and traffic management to ensure underwriter messages are accurately scheduled. She assists the President and General Manager with policy development and special projects.