Business Director Lea Inman

Lea brings 25 years of dedicated service to WBOI. She began her journey as a receptionist, which led to her role as Office Manager. Along the way, she spent many rewarding years helping to plan and execute fundraising events that support the station. Her current role includes HR and benefits administration, vendor relationships, and traffic management to ensure underwriter messages are accurately scheduled. She assists the President and General Manager with policy development and special projects.