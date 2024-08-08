© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI News

News from Across Northeast Indiana
An artist's rendering of the proposed, new West Central Fire District station
Tony Sandleben
89.1 WBOI
Public Safety
Allen County Council tables West Central Fire District new station proposal
Tony Sandleben
The Allen County Council said it needs more information before voting on the $9 million the West Central Fire District requested for a new station.
Indiana State Police
Screenshot
Social media
Public Safety
State Police rolls out missing persons initiative in northeast Indiana
The Birch Bayh Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse. Judge Sarah Evans Barker said that the the plaintiffs’ claims “are not ripe,” and that they need to demonstrate concrete injury before proceeding.
Alan Mbathi
IPB News
Education
Judge throws out ACLU lawsuit against Indiana tenure law
Northeast Indiana Now
Your daily digest of news from Northeast Indiana and around the Hoosier state.
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes
WBOI’s Zach Bernard sits down with The Journal Gazette sports reporter Victoria Jacobsen every Thursday to discuss the latest in Northeast Indiana athletics. Zach also takes a regular look at specific sports stories locally and around the state. From schools, to the minor leagues, and even the pros, stay up to date on all of the sports in your region with Field Notes.
The I In Immigrant
Ahmed Abdelmageed, an immigrant himself, asks these question and more in this new podcast "The I in Immigrant". In collaboration with 89.1 WBOI's Katy Anderson, they interview members of the Fort Wayne Indiana community and delve a bit deeper into the person we often don't see behind a label our society imposes on them.
Statewide Stories
