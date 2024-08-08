WBOI News
The Allen County Council said it needs more information before voting on the $9 million the West Central Fire District requested for a new station.
Field Notes
WBOI’s Zach Bernard sits down with The Journal Gazette sports reporter Victoria Jacobsen every Thursday to discuss the latest in Northeast Indiana athletics. Zach also takes a regular look at specific sports stories locally and around the state. From schools, to the minor leagues, and even the pros, stay up to date on all of the sports in your region with Field Notes.
The I In Immigrant
Ahmed Abdelmageed, an immigrant himself, asks these question and more in this new podcast "The I in Immigrant". In collaboration with 89.1 WBOI's Katy Anderson, they interview members of the Fort Wayne Indiana community and delve a bit deeper into the person we often don't see behind a label our society imposes on them.
Statewide Stories
The Indiana Department of Education announced drastic changes to a controversial new diploma proposal on Wednesday based on community concerns. Although it is still early in the process, educator feedback on the new draft has been mostly positive so far.
Advocates say many Medicaid members are confused about how their coverage has been affected by a ruling that vacated the federal approval of the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP. The ruling highlighted several policies that act as barriers to coverage including monthly payments required for the version of HIP with better coverage, HIP plus.
Purdue University now approves of Indiana’s latest high school diploma draft, just weeks after sounding alarms that the state’s model fell short on academic standards.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick unveiled a $600 million tax relief plan Thursday, aimed at helping address sharp spikes in property tax bills.
Indiana students made small gains in reading this year. Scores for IREAD-3, the state’s third grade reading exam, are at their highest level in recent years, but still well below pre-pandemic scores.