Career Opportunities

JOB TITLE: IPB News Statewide Health Reporter

CLASSIFICATION: Full-time, Exempt/Salaried

DEPARTMENT: IPB News

LOCATION: Fort Wayne, Indiana

*This position is based out of Fort Wayne, IN and would require the selected candidate to be located in/around the Fort Wayne area*

Indiana Public Broadcasting News is a thriving statewide collaboration of NPR and PBS newsrooms across Indiana. We believe people with greater access to trusted, timely and relevant information build stronger communities, and we prioritize journalism that meets the needs of the many diverse communities across the state.

Our next statewide health reporter will lead our coverage on efforts to make health care more accessible and affordable and to improve Hoosiers' access to health care resources. They’ll immerse themselves in communities across Indiana to uncover and report on important public health issues affecting people’s lives and wellbeing. Indiana is home to major research institutions on the cutting edge of health and science, but also deep disparities in health access and outcomes. The state has one of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates in the country and recently passed a near-total ban on abortion care. You’ll use research, data and deep sourcing to help Hoosiers better understand why these disparities exist in Indiana, and tell stories focused on accountability, equity and solutions for statewide and national audiences, including NPR and PBS.

The Health Reporter leads IPB News’ coverage of public health issues across Indiana. They produce compelling multi-platform stories as part of the statewide IPB News collaboration. The reporter will immerse themselves in communities throughout Indiana to uncover and report on important public health issues these communities face. The reporter will craft narrative stories that use characters, scenes, data and visuals in creative ways to help people understand complex issues with a focus on equity, accountability and solutions.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES



Contribute to a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, valuing and respecting the many experiences and perspectives across our team, stations, and communities

Build expertise on the health beat, get to know the communities in Indiana, actively participate in engagement efforts, commit to diversity in sources and coverage

Report and produce daily news stories and feature stories on deadline for radio, television and digital that are timely and relevant, add context, and include voices and perspectives that represent the wide variety of communities across Indiana

Write and produce high-quality digital stories and take photos for web and social, appropriate for distribution to IPB News partners. Build online posts using the NPR content management system. Contribute ideas for interactive graphics and web videos and collaborate to produce them

Participate fully in the IPB News engagement process as one way of identifying relevant ideas, topics and sources, including listening sessions, community conversations and other events. Provide input on community engagement strategies to Community Engagement Manager and Digital Editor

Report complex stories quickly; bring complicated ideas to air with limited direction from editor

Collaborate daily and work closely with the statewide IPB News team and station partners, contributing to editorial meetings and working collaboratively to conceive and execute stories and series, prioritize issues, expand coverage and reduce duplication

Actively report through social media and engage audiences through social media channels

Contribute to live events and live or taped talk shows and other audio programs, social media conversations, podcasts and video segments

Other duties as assigned

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE



High School Diploma – required

Knowledge of education and education policy – preferred

Knowledge and experience doing work in a radio and/or tv setting – preferred

Ability to speak Spanish – preferred

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

We are building an inclusive and diverse organization, with a culture that values and supports the experiences, backgrounds and ideas of our team. If you have the skills and experience to succeed but worry you don’t meet every requirement or know all the tools and platforms we use, that’s alright – we encourage you to apply and will provide you training and support.

One year of journalism experience or equivalent training or coursework with strong writing, reporting and interviewing skills

Proven ability to identify and originate stories that are relevant to diverse communities, report accurately and quickly, and meet deadlines.

Ability to produce – or quickly learn to produce – video news content

Ability to excel in a collaborative team environment with a high level of personal motivation

Ability to produce compelling storytelling and originality in writing

HOW TO APPLY

Via WFYI

Please, no phone calls or walk-ins.

