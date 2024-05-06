2023 Best of Indiana Journalism Award

Fort Wayne, Indiana: WBOI, Northeast Indiana Public Radio, announced today, staff host and reporter Tony Sandleben has been awarded third place in “Best of Indiana Journalism”, continuing radio coverage category for his work with Adam Yahya Rayes on the UAW strikes and their impact.

Indiana Public Broadcasting submitted Sandleben’s and Rayes’ coverage of the 2023 nationwide UAW strike to the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Indiana professional chapter for consideration. The results were announced at an awards ceremony in April where Sandleben accepted the award. (photo attached).

Continuing radio coverage of 2023’s nationwide United Auto Workers (UAW) strike provided concise and consistent information gathering and reporting for UAW leaders and GM communications representatives, clarifying strike strategy.

Reported strike perspectives from current and retired union leaders & workers in Assembly Fort Wayne, one of GM’s largest plants.

Coverage of the Kokomo, Indiana UAW rally & informational events leading up to the strike, the weeks-long strike and eleventh hour negotiations, where no deal was initially reached but eventually concluded.

Sandleben said “I’m grateful to be considered for this award and happy to be part of award-winning journalistic work for the first time since brain surgery in 2018.”

To learn more about Sandleben’s recent award from SPJ, click here.

About WBOI: Northeast Indiana Public Radio is the licensee for 89.1 WBOI - NPR News & Diverse Music and WBOI.org. NIPR is a 501(c)3 non-profit, charitable organization.

The mission of Northeast Indiana Public Radio is to strengthen the cultural, civic, and social fabric of the communities we serve, and to engage audiences with content that enriches the human experience. We inform and engage audiences and create dialogue about state and community issues with accurate reporting that is based on a disciplined method for verifying facts and communicating clearly.

We expand perspectives through exposure to creative and thoughtful individuals, cultural and musical experiences in our community, our country, and the world.