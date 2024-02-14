© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now - February 14, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST

Continuing statehouse news and updates on the Allen County jail case

WBOI's Tony Sandleben provides us with the latest from US District Court Judge David Leichty on the status of the new Allen County Jail; WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us more about Fort Wayne Community Schools expanding its Alive Peacemaker program; and Indiana Public Broadcasting fills us in on a bill that would clear voter rolls, as well as a new state website to help with locating schools.

