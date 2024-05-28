Government

-
The plan is part of the Climate Action and Adaption Plan.
The mandate will require federally-funded homes to be built with accessibility in mind.
In an exclusive one-on-one interview with WBOI before his annual State of the City, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry opened up about his feelings on pandemic recovery, downtown development and infrastructure, his OWI arrest, and his relationship with the city council among other topics.
Senate Bill 322 would make the breaded pork tenderloin, first invented at Nick's Kitchen in Huntington, Indiana's state sandwich
After two terms in Congress, Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she won’t run for 'any office'.
After announcing his intention to run for an historic fifth term as Fort Wayne's mayor in June, he made it official by filing with the Allen County Election Board on Monday
Fifth District Democrat Mike Walter served the city for nearly 30 years.
A resolution that would change the Indiana constitution to allow judges to withhold bail for more people passed the Senate Thursday and is on its way to the House.
New Haven is partnering with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and MakeMyMove to recruit remote workers from across the US.
Third District Congressman Jim Banks formally announced his campaign for U.S. Senator Mike Braun's soon-to-be open seat on Tuesday.
The 2023 legislative agenda of United Way of Central Indiana – one of the largest community advocacy groups in the state – aligns with some of the top priorities for state lawmakers this year.
Attorneys for abortion care providers and the state will argue the constitutionality of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban before the state’s highest court this week.