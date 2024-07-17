Day Sponsors

Your Day Sponsorship Message

While WBOI makes every effort to accommodate your first choice, day sponsorships are assigned on a first requested, first-scheduled basis. We will contact you to confirm the date has been assigned or ask for a second choice.

Your announcement must include your name, be 15 seconds or less when read aloud as well as under 30 words.



Your day sponsorship message cannot be used for any of the following:

Advertising

Political opinions

Ideological or theological expressions

Calls-to-action

Please inform any persons or organizations mentioned in your announcement that they will be named on-air. Staff members will be happy to work with you to craft your message. We reserve the right to amend or reject messages to comply with FCC regulations and the above guidelines. Sample messages are available on the back of this document for your assistance.

Your pledge must be paid in full, and your script must be on file at least one week prior to the date your sponsorship announcements are scheduled.

