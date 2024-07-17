Day Sponsors
Each day, WBOI brings a full-range of NPR news, local stories, and diverse music to Northeast Indiana. WBOI Day Sponsors help make twenty-four hours of programming possible and have their gift acknowledged on the radio and our livestream with a message of their choosing.
Day Sponsor messages can celebrate a birthday or an anniversary. You can use your message to express gratitude or memorialize someone.
Day Sponsorships are available with a $250 one-time donation or $20 a month sustaining membership.
Scheduling Your Day Sponsor Message
Your Day Sponsor message will air 6 times on a day of your choosing at the times below. Because you know what time your message is airing, you or your friends and family are free to listen on-air or online just before your message starts.
- 7:19 a.m.
- 8:48 a.m.
- 11:39 a.m.
- 1:59 p.m.
- 4:19 p.m.
- 6:48 p.m.
If breaking news occurs and we are unable to air your message, we will work with you to schedule a second airing.
- 9:18 a.m.
- 11:59 a.m.
- 3:20 p.m.
- 5:19 p.m.
- 6:59 p.m
- 8:30 p.m.
Your Day Sponsorship Message
While WBOI makes every effort to accommodate your first choice, day sponsorships are assigned on a first requested, first-scheduled basis. We will contact you to confirm the date has been assigned or ask for a second choice.
Your announcement must include your name, be 15 seconds or less when read aloud as well as under 30 words.
Your day sponsorship message cannot be used for any of the following:
- Advertising
- Political opinions
- Ideological or theological expressions
- Calls-to-action
Please inform any persons or organizations mentioned in your announcement that they will be named on-air. Staff members will be happy to work with you to craft your message. We reserve the right to amend or reject messages to comply with FCC regulations and the above guidelines. Sample messages are available on the back of this document for your assistance.
Your pledge must be paid in full, and your script must be on file at least one week prior to the date your sponsorship announcements are scheduled.