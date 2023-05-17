Indiana registered voters receive postcards from state as part of voter roll cleanup

Indiana registered voters will be getting a postcard in their mailbox soon – if they haven’t already – from the Indiana Election Division as part of voter roll maintenance.

States are required to regularly “clean up” their voter rolls – ensuring people who have moved or died, for instance, are either removed or have their information updated.

Federal law also governs how states clean their rolls. The postcard mailing is the most common. If you receive a postcard and it correctly lists your name and address, you don’t have to do anything.

However, if the postcard gets returned to the Election Division as undeliverable, a second mailing is sent out. That second postcard asks the voter to update or cancel their registration.

If that second mailing comes back as undeliverable and nothing else happens, a person’s registration can still only be canceled if they haven’t voted in two, consecutive federal elections.

