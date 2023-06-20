© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Tax revenue well above budget plan heading into fiscal year's final month

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
The northeastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse, seen from street level. There is a lamppost and a tree in the foreground.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana collected $216 million more in tax revenue in May than the state budget plan expected.

Monthly tax collections show no sign of cooling off based on the state budget plan as Indiana heads into the final month of its fiscal year.

Indiana brought in $216 million more in May than the state budget plan expected. Through 11 months of the fiscal year, that already puts the state more than $2 billion ahead of where it needs to be.

Tax collections have been exceeding budget needs since the start of the current, two-year budget cycle, stretching back to July 2021.

Lawmakers have already planned to spend much of this year’s surplus. In the new budget, HEA1001, passed a couple months ago, legislators included provisions that will help fund previously approved projects whose costs have gone up because of inflation and supply chain issues.

That includes $800 million for prison upgrades and $100 million for a new lodge at a state park.

READ MORE: Budget turmoil at session’s end delivers $312 million more for K-12 schools

Lawmakers will also use $700 million from the current fiscal year to help pay down an old teacher pension fund.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
