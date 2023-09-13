© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Holcomb says he's busy telling Indiana's story during trip to Japan

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Eric Holcomb poses for a photo, shaking hands with a Subaru executive next to a wall with the Subaru logo on it.
Courtesy of the governor's office
Gov. Eric Holcomb met with executives from Japanese automakers with Indiana facilities during his trip to Japan. That includes a meeting with Subaru, which has a plant in Lafayette.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t be coming home from his trade mission to Japan with any concrete announcements — but he’s confident there will be good news to share in the coming weeks or months.

Holcomb was in Japan this week as part of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association conference.

There were three other Midwestern governors at the conference, and Holcomb said there’s an awareness of how fierce the competition is for jobs and investment.

“The world’s run by those who show up — and we show up. And then we tell the story, we make sure they have the current information in order to make informed business decisions,” Holcomb said.

With just a little more than a year left in his time as governor, Holcomb said he doesn’t feel any extra urgency to deliver immediate results on his overseas economic development trips.

“No extra pressure, but I would say a little bit more sentimental knowing that we only have so much time left to get so much in,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said part of this trip was spent with the three Japanese automakers with Indiana facilities: Honda, Subaru and Toyota. He said they discussed how to work together to transition into the future, particularly with electric vehicles.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
