11 Indiana schools honored nationally for high performance

Eleven Indiana schools are being honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools this year by the U.S. Department of Education. Each of the schools were nominated for exemplary high performance.

Union Center Elementary School in Valparaiso was one of the schools selected for the award. Principal Christopher Gabriel said amazing staff and teachers are a big part of the school’s success.

“It's truly a village here and everybody plays a role,” he said. “And I really do feel that community aspect is what sets us apart.”

The Department of Education recognized more than 350 schools across the country this year either for their academic performance or progress toward closing student achievement gaps. The DOE said National Blue Ribbon Schools “demonstrate effective and innovative learning” and serve as examples to other schools and educators.

Gabriel said he expects Union Center to continue to raise its academic standards.

“I’m just excited to set the bar because we want to continue to try to hit that mark over and over and over again,” he said.

The other award winners from Indiana:



Avon High School

Bishop Chatard High School

DeMotte Elementary School

Jimtown Intermediate School

Merle Sidener Gifted Academy

Rolling Prairie Elementary School

St. Charles Catholic School

St. John the Baptist Catholic School

Sugar Grove Elementary School

Utica Elementary School

More information about Indiana’s National Blue Ribbon Schools can be found at the education department’s website nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/awardwinners.

